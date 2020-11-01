Rapper Jay Critch Caught A Fade In New Jersey, Allegedly

New York City rapper Jay Critch appears to have caught a fade while out partying in New Jersey. Ya hate to see it.

We must point out that there is no COVID-19 vaccine, so there really isn’t much upside to acting like there isn’t a whole pandemic outside.

Anyway, word is Mr. Critch got lumped up while outside of a spot called Barcode in Elizabeth, New Jersey (we’re going to guess he was there after hitting a spot in Queens). Yes, there is footage.

the “jay critch yo” 10x over LMAO pic.twitter.com/Dz7nRxvrYg — Mike💫 (@WooWalking) November 1, 2020

You can see say Jay Critch, the tall light skin dude in a black bubble jacket rolling up for a fade delivery of his own (we guess since the incident was already happening), only to get absolutely rocked from behind. Word is he got jumped, per our narrator.

We don’t know the reasons why or how regarding this altercation just yet, but you can’t say the man ain’t got heart despite getting stole on. Also, Jay Critch voted early. So props for that.

Peep reactions below.

