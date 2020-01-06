HomeEntertainment News

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 Golden Globes

Posted January 5, 2020

77th Golden Globes Nominations

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN


The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate film and TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted gold statue.

Honey, from Billy Porter to Cynthia Erivo to Tiffany Haddish, the fashion was on point tonight too! Take a look:

Check back, we’re updating the best of Golden Globes fashion throughout the night.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 Golden Globes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Source:Getty

2. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

3. Kerry Washington & Natasha Lyonne

Kerry Washington & Natasha Lyonne Source:Getty

4. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Source:Getty

5. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Source:Getty

6. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty

7. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty

8.

9. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

10. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

11. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

12. Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter

Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter Source:Getty

13. Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes Source:Getty

14. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

15. Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins Source:Getty

16. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

17. Barry Jenkins and partner director Lulu Wang

Barry Jenkins and partner director Lulu Wang Source:Getty

18. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall Source:Getty

19. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall Source:Getty

20. E! News Host Nina Parker

E! News Host Nina Parker Source:Getty

21. E! News Host Nina Parker

E! News Host Nina Parker Source:Getty

22. Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman Source:Getty

23. Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar Source:Getty

24. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty

25. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Source:Getty

26. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Source:Getty

27. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close