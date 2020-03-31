RIP NIP: Twitter Remembers Nipsey Hussle On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

The entire Hip-Hop community was rocked to its core on this day one year ago as news that Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed spread online and across media outlets. On Twitter, fans are joined in remembering the talented rapper and entrepreneur while firmly reminding the world that “the marathon continues.”

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom on August 15, 1985, in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, Calif., was on the cusp of becoming a household name after years toiling in the West Coast underground which culminated into his debut album, Victory Lap, getting nominated for a Grammy Award in 2019. Along with his rising stature in music, Hussle continued to be a beacon of light to those in his beloved hometown and continually reached back as a community advocate and business leader.

Hussle’s fiancee, Lauren London, has remained vigilant in keeping her loved one’s memory alive and his family has also exhibited epic amounts of strength as they continued to hold up Hussle’s name in high honor.

We won’t labor again over the unfortunate details of Hussle’s senseless death as we’ve covered it plenty on this site. Instead, we looked over the loving tweets and shared memories of those that Hussle both met personally and inspired by way of his actions in the community. Hussle’s Neighborhood Nip Foundation also continues the groundwork that the rapper was putting in on the ground and a partnership with Puma with London as the face of the campaign also supports the foundation’s chief aims.

For those unfamiliar with the sounds of Nipsey Hussle, we’ve shared his final album Victory Lap below. Keep scrolling to see the reactions on Twitter under the “RIP NIP” trending topic.

Rest powerfully in peace, Nipsey Hussle.

Photo: Getty

