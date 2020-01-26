HomePhotos

The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The Stars Out For Grammy Weekend [PHOTOS] [#RocNationBrunch]

Posted 12 hours ago

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Grammy Week is in full swing in Los Angeles and the marquee event of the entire weekend that doesn’t take place in Staples Center? The Roc Nation brunch.

Everyone tries to figure out how to get in, who they have to talk to hustle their way in (and how NOT to get caught taking videos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z). Some people, like this dude here …

The theme set around the lavish house in the Hills was definitely based on Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s look at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch. Guests were immediately greeted by a picture of the couple soon as they walked past the gallery of flowers overhead.

There was Kevin Hart giving his annual speech of inspiration, this time based around how you finish your story.

There was Diddy highlighting black excellence and that it was a Black billionaire’s party they were all at.

THE GAME HAS BEEN ELEVATED!! ✊🏿

And more. Oh, wait, one more thing – Beyoncé shutting things ABSOLUTELY DOWN.

From Rihanna to T.I. to Megan Thee Stallion and a gang of others, check out the gallery of photos from this year’s batch of black excellence!

1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Ne-Yo, T.I., Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

2. Roc Nation&apos;s "The Brunch"

Roc Nation&apos;s "The Brunch"

Roc Nation's "The Brunch" held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA

3. Roc Nation&apos;s "The Brunch"

Roc Nation&apos;s "The Brunch"

Roc Nation's "The Brunch" held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA

4. Roc Nation&apos;s "The Brunch"

Roc Nation&apos;s "The Brunch"

Roc Nation's "The Brunch" held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA

5. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Leonard Fournette (L) and Charles Jones attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Brandon Wimbush attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

7. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Gabriel Davis attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

8. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kamaiyah attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

9. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Rashaad Dunn attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Ambré attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

11. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Alvin Lamar Worthy attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

12. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay Brown attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

13. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Quavo attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

14. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jessie Reyez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

15. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jon Batiste attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

16. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Mona Scott-Young attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

17. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Zeina attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

18. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Vic Mensa attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

19. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jhené Aiko and Big Sean attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

20. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Lala Milan attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

21. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Saiyr Dilan and Emaza Dilan of Ceraadi attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

22. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Lana Del Rey and Ne-Yo attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

23. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25:(L-R) Guest, Quincy Brown, Jay-Z, June Ambrose, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs and Joey Bada$$ attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

24. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Moneybagg Yo attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

25. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

26. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

27. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Megan Thee Stallion attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

28. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

29. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Hailee Steinfeld attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

30. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Tory Lanez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

31. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Statik Selektah attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

32. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jon Asher attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

33. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Arrivals

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jessie Reyez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

34. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

35. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jameela Jamil and Kelly Rowland attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

36. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: G-Eazy attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

37. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

38. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Tyran 'Tata' Smith and Kelly Rowland attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

39. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

40. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: June Ambrose attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

41. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Lil Rel Howery attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

