Philly’s own Saudia Shuler has recently been checked into a hospital after a few days of bedside. Country Cookin’s owner has recently given us an update and Saudia has tested positive for COVID-19. Philadelphia’s auntie has been fighting for the past week at the hospital but in recent news, Saudia Shuler has stated she is in fact still in ICU.

Shuler has been giving us day to day updates from her hospital bed and everybody has been sending her well wishes.

We wish Saud a speedy recovery!

And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go

Saudia Shuler Gives Philly An Update On Her COVID-19 Battle was originally published on rnbphilly.com