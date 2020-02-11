Only the who’s who of fashionistas, celebrities and socialites get to sit in the front row at fashion week. And since it is an honor only bestowed to some, you better come ready to slay. Sure we look to the runway for the lewks, but we’re also looking in the audience to see who is slaying in their own style.

Check out the celeb who’ve been seen on the #NYFW scene and what shows they made appearances.

Seen On The #NYFW Scene: Celebs In The Front Row was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Badgley Mischka – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Jeezy (L) and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City.

2. Badgley Mischka – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Jeezy (L) and Jeannie Mai attend the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City.

3. Proenza Schouler – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Liya Kebede and Issa Rae attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

4. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Justine Skye attends Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

5. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Justine Skye attends Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

6. The Blonds – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Saweetie attends The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

7. The Blonds – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Saweetie attends The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

8. The Blonds – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Amra Olević Reyes, aka Amrezy, attends The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

9. R13 – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Justine Skye attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

10. Libertine – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Tinashe attends the Libertine front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

11. Luooif Studio – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Sandra Velez (L) and Greivy attend the Luooif Studio front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

12. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Guests attend Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

13. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Kaytranada attends Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

14. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Lil Mama attends Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

15. Laquan Smith – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Tinashe attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,multi colored,shoe,form fitted,high heels,fashion show,new york fashion week,jumpsuit,long sleeved,animal pattern,open toe,front row,black shoe,laquan smith – designer label,mock turtleneck,black color,spring studios – new york,tinashe kachingwe – american singer

16. Kim Shui – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Maliibu Miitch attends the Kim Shui front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,spring studios – new york,kim shui – designer label

17. Jason Wu Collection – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Patrick Starrr attends the Jason Wu Collection during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight Modern on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,fashion,incidental people,fashion show,new york fashion week,fashion collection,front row,fashion week,jason wu – designer label,patrick starrr

18. Kim Shui – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Maliibu Miitch attends the Kim Shui front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,spring studios – new york,kim shui – designer label

19. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Tinashe attends Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

20. Palm Angels – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Vic Mensa, Reese LaFlare and PnB Rock attend Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

21. The Blonds – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Patrick Starrr attends The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

22. The Blonds – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann attend The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

23. Jason Wu Collection – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Fantcha Mendes and Stephen Antonio attend the Jason Wu Collection during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight Modern on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

24. Dennis Basso – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Jhon Pierre Cornell attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

25. Dennis Basso – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Charlii Sebunya attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

26. Laquan Smith – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Light Skin Kiesha attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

27. Laquan Smith – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg, Natti Natasha attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

28. Laquan Smith – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg attend the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

29. Laquan Smith – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg attend the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

30. Laquan Smith – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Tiana Parker attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

31. Private Policy – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Yovanna Ventura attends the Private Policy front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,three people,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,spring studios – new york,yovanna ventura

32. Private Policy – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: PatrickStarrr attends the Private Policy front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,spring studios – new york

33. R13 – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Delilah Belle Hamlin attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,purse,fashion,green color,incidental people,shoe,hoop earring,suede,leather,high heels,boot,fashion show,pants,new york fashion week,ankle boot,front row,shoulder bag,turtleneck,black purse,khaki green,black boot,suede boot,green pants,black coat,black color,coat – garment,delilah belle hamlin,leather purse

34. R13 – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: PnB Rock and Tinashe attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,purse,two people,yellow,fashion,beige,eyeglasses,brown,green color,suit,multi colored,shoe,canvas shoe,belt,checked pattern,camouflage clothing,leather,boot,fashion show,top – garment,pants,new york fashion week,ankle boot,rolled-up sleeves,front row,fluffy,leopard print,black shoe,pant suit,khaki green,leather boot,brown purse,gray suit,khaki,green pants,tote bag,checked coat,black color,multi colored coat,two tone – color,pnb rock,tinashe kachingwe – american singer,coat – garment,multi colored boot,checked suit,windowpane check,gray color

35. Christopher John Rogers – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe, Jeffrey C. Williams and Shea Couleé attend the Christopher John Rogers front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,three people,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,fashion week,jillian hervey,spring studios – new york,christopher john rogers – designer label,shea couleé

36. Longchamp – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Niké Ojekunle attends the Longchamp fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,red,purse,fashion,suit,shirtless,leather,fashion show,warm clothing,new york fashion week,front row,fur,cream colored,fur coat,pant suit,red purse,white suit,thrown over shoulder,cream colored coat,tinted sunglasses,white color,fake fur,coat – garment,box purse,longchamp – brand-name,leather purse

37. Claudia Li – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Pam Mbatani and Aria De Chicchis attends the Claudia Li fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,spring studios – new york,claudia li – designer label

38. Claudia Li – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Aria De Chicchis attends the Claudia Li fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,spring studios – new york,claudia li – designer label

39. Global Fashion Collective II – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Franklin Myrtle and Amara La Negra attend the front row for Global Fashion Collective II during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Pier 59 Studios on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,community,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,global,front row,fashion week,pier 59

40. Longchamp – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Victor Cruz attends the Longchamp fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,front row,longchamp – brand-name

41. Badgley Mischka – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Samirah Raheem attends the Badgley Mischka front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Badgley Mischka)

42. Christopher John Rogers – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe, Jeffrey C. Williams and Shea Couleé attend the Christopher John Rogers front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

43. e1972 – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Ubah Hassan attends the e1972 front row during New York Fashion Week on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

44. e1972 – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Arlenis Sosa attends the e1972 front row during New York Fashion Week on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

45. Brandon Maxwell – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Brent Faiyaz and Saweetie attend the Brandon Maxwell front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at American Museum of Natural History on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

46. Carolina Herrera – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: André Leon Talley attends the front row for Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

47. Carolina Herrera – Front Row – February 2020 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Adrienne Bosh, Dylan Bosh and Chris Bosh attend the front row for Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)