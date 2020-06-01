Philly Looters Leave Shoprite On 52nd And Parkside Completely Empty [Photos]

Philly looters have taken it way too far. Many establishments around the city have been looted like, Target, Snipes, and now Shoprite on 52and and Parkside. That adds to the rebuild of the city looting another big supermarket people shop to get food and essentials. They left the Shoprite completely empty.

Check the out photos below.

