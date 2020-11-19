SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Tonight’s Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ

VERZUZ has seemingly pulled off the impossible, calling a last-minute audible that pits Jeezy against his longtime rival, Gucci Mane after T.I. was replaced. Given the nature of this moment for the culture, fans on Twitter are having a blast discussing the various what-ifs ahead of tonight’s big event.

While Gucci Mane seems to be having fun on Instagram and has hyped this VERZUZ battle, not unlike UFC heel Conor McGregor, Jeezy has kept the focus largely on his new album, The Recession 2, coming out Friday. In a couple of Instagram posts, including a Thursday morning video, Guwop looks ready to put on a show for his fans while Jeezy, surely calculating his moves like a boss, is laying extremely low.

The fact that this VERZUZ is even happening must be a credit to the bargaining power of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, especially since the two Down South legends had real-life bad blood between them. If anyone needs a refresher of how deep that beef went, check out Gucci’s “Truth” for some background. We’re staying out of it from this point.

Hopefully, all the issues the pair had in the past are behind them and fans will get treated to a long list of hits and good energy considering how much Hip-Hop fans already have lost given the recent news of King Von, Mo3, and others we’ve lost in the game over the years. Both men are well enough, happily boo’d up, and still enjoy supportive fans (and the requisite stans).

