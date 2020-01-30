6 Delicious Food Ideas For Sundays Big Game

HomeLifestyle

Posted January 30, 2020

Chicken wings served on wood

Sunday’s big game is nearly three days away and the only thing that is more important than the actual game is the food! If it’s your turn to host the party this year, you don’t want to be the person who ruins the game by having horrible food. But not to worry, we’re giving you the top 6 Superbowl food ideas that will make your party the talk of the town. That’s right! Watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday with some of the best grub that is super easy to create.

1. Chicken and Waffle Bites

2. Jalapeño Poppers

3. Pretzels & Beer Queso

View this post on Instagram

The Super Bowl is less than one week away! And we've got all the recipes you need to host the perfect party, including these soft pretzel bites by @twopeasandpod! 🥨🤤⁠⠀ 🏈🏈🏈⁠⠀ Who are you cheering for? Let us know in the comments!⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ #superbowl #superbowlrecipes #gameday #pretzels #pretzelbites #thekitchn #buzzfeedfood #tastespotting #feedfeed #hautecuisines #beautifulcuisines #kitchenbowl #foods4thought #todayfood #cookit #eeeeeats #foodblogfeed #f52grams #buzzfeast #epicurious #foodgawker #noleftovers #spoonfeed #goodeats #ourplatesdaily #foodblogfeed #droolclub #forkfeed #homemade #huffposttaste⁠⠀

A post shared by Farm Flavor (@farmflavor) on

4. Football Inspired Brownies

5. Chicken Parmesan Mozzarella Sticks Sliders

6. Crispy Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings

View this post on Instagram

Hands down one of the MOST popular recipes on my site!👊 And for good reason. CRISPY BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN CHICKEN WINGS 🍗🧀that are baked for a "healthier" option then tossed in a mouthwatering garlic parmesan sauce! Y'all... these wings are a D-VINE! They are a must for the #SuperBowl this weekend or any night😉! For the Recipe go to @joyfulhealthyeats and click LINKIN.BIO or go to google and type in "garlic parmesan wings" I'm #2 😍⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ #chickenwings #footballfood #gameday #appetizer #footballsnack #appetizer #appetizers #chickenwings #huffpostaste #chickenrecipes #lowcarbrecipes #glutefreerecipes #feedfeed #thefeedfeed #easydinner #easyrecipe #easyrecipes #lunchideas #dinnerideas #recipeshare #thenewhealthy #crispychicken #parmesanchicken #f52grams #eatup #dinnerisserved #dinnertonight #joyfulhealthyeats ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @huffposttaste

A post shared by Krista | Joyful Healthy Eats (@joyfulhealthyeats) on

