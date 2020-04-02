It’s day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven’t worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you’re Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set).

We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she’s not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine.

See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.

Susan Kelechi Watson Spits Bars In Her Bare Face was originally published on hellobeautiful.com