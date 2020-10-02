SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap

Drake’s penchant for kiss and tell in his lyrics might have ruined his friendship with TDE songstress SZA…forever.

While fans thoroughly listened to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode 2, one song, in particular, is garnering a lot of attention. On the track, Mr. Right Now, Drake used his guest appearance on the song to reveal that he dated SZA a decade ago. On the new 21 Savage record, he rapped:

“Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

It would seem Drake revisiting the past rubbed SZA the wrong way, and she has reportedly unfollowed Champagne Papi on Instagram.

Also, fans immediately began to put two and two together, focusing on the age gap between the two artists concluding that Drizzy was about 22-years-old and SZA was either 17 or 18. Some fans we’re not feeling that at all because that could mean that Drake was dating the “Weekend” crafter when she was underage.

So if you dated SZA in 2008 then that makes you 22 and SZA 17-18 y/o so what’s the truth @Drake pic.twitter.com/2yWYhGWKb8 — aérostotle (@YungJayy_) October 2, 2020

Keep in mind, Twitter was on Drake’s ass when Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobbi Brown revealed that she has a “lovely friendship” with the Toronto native and that he gave her advice on boys and sending her “I miss you text messages.” Brown would go on to downplay the concerns.

Looks like Drake might have lost a really good friend in SZA. We’re sure if he says sorry, he could patch things up with her. You can peep more reactions to Drake being a chatty patty in the gallery below.

