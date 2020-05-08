Guess Who Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Trolling Now? Meek Mill

Let the trolling begin. Upon his prison release of the infamous Tekashi 6ix9ine has not kept silent….at all. Tekashi has been very active on Instagram trolling just like old times.

This time around Meek Mill had a choice of words to the rainbow hair rapper prior to his Instagram Live at 3pm saying, “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

6ix9ine has quickly responded

