Three Must-Have Products You Need For Flawless Skin This Fall

Fall is slowly approaching, and just like any time of the year, it comes with many changes.
One major change in the fall happens to our faces.
That’s right! Your skin type changes when seasons change-meaning just like your wardrobe; you should probably switch skincare routines during the fall too.
When Autumn’s cooler weather sweeps in, humidity levels drop causing cold air to hold less moisture than warm air.
No need to worry about finding the right skincare routines, we already have you covered.
Here are three tricks to maintaining perfect skin in the fall.
1. Use A Thick and Rich Moisturizer
Now that summer is over, it’s time to switch out that lightweight moisturizer for one that is rich in texture. It’s all about hydration. The more hydration, the better. Try Ponds moisturizing or pure vitamin E for flawless skin. Vitamin E is an oil-soluble nutrient. It restores lost moisture, working best for dry and damaged skin.
2. Change Your Toner
The same rules apply when it comes to toners. Whatever toner you choose, be sure to avoid the alcohol-based ones, as alcohol is drying to the skin. Use something that calms and soothes skin after cleansing.
The Hyaluronic Acid and Eucalyptus in Dickinson’s Hydrating toner nourish dry skin, leaving your skin feeling balanced in the fall.
3. Exfoliate
We have three words for you when it comes to getting great skin: exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate. Since we’re entering into a time of year where the skin creates less oil, pay close attention to when your skin is looking a little dull and in need of a scrub. A Facial cleansing brush will deep cleanse your skin and remove dead cells. Perfect for exfoliating.