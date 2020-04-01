Today Marks The 7 Year Anniversary To Meek Mill’s First Ever Tour

Meek Mill has proven to be one of the best if not the best artist to ever come out of Philly. Meek has overcame adversity anytime it has been brought his way.

Many points of his career he has had to beat the internet when they were against him. Beefing with Drake, a public break up with Nicki Minaj & constant court cases. Majority of artists wouldn’t have been able to bounce back from everything Meek Mill has been through. What makes him different? He is from Philadelphia and this city does NOT quit! Today, April 1st marks the 7 years anniversary to the ‘Dreams Come True Tour‘.

In retrospect, this was the beginning of a era for not only Meek but Philadelphia. Prior to Meek Philly always had the stigma of not working together. This stigma has slowly faded as Meek constantly shows love to the new artists in the city such as, Sim Santana, Kur, Reco Havoc & many more.

