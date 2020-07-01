Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Behavior

Trey Songz has shaken up the Philly sports scene with some unbearable news within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. Former dance captain for the Sixers Annie Weiss has been exposed by Trigga for racist behavior towards her teammate Yahne Coleman.
A series of photos and videos were released by the Say Ahh singer where the former dance captain on numerous occasions harassed her teammate Yahne with degrading comments. Trigga also shared a DM AND an email sent to Lara Price COO of the 76ers.
No statement from Philadelphia 76ers has been shared as of yet. Weiss has recently come out with a statement regarding her shameful actions. Look at all the receipts below.
@sixers Where 74% of league players are BLACK, the bullying/anti-Black racism witnessed directed towards #YahneColeman was appalling. Not only did the organization not come to her defence, that casted her out in a feeble attempt to cover it up. It’s unacceptable!
@TOCDstudio When working for the sixers, why did Debbie Apalucci do nothing while Annie Weiss and other teammates racially profiled, bullied and threatened Yahné Coleman, a black teammate? https://t.co/ufMFVNLqz1