Tri-State Heat: Mir Fontane Drops Still Alive EP

One of New Jersey’s promising rising stars Mir Fontane dropped some new music on this gloomy Thursday. The ‘Still Alive‘ EP is the latest body of work we got from Macaroni Tony. No features, just a whole lotta Mir & production by Kev Rodgers. Following the success of the track, ‘Spooky‘ Mir has given us a six-track EP to bop to during this quarantine!
Stream Mir Fontane Still Alive EP
Related: SimxSantana & Pop Smoke Had A Song On The Way?
Related: 10 Macaroni Tony Songs To Turn Up On For Mir Fontane’s Birthday
Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9