Tri-State Heat: Mir Fontane Drops Still Alive EP

Posted 19 hours ago

Mir Fontane

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

One of New Jersey’s promising rising stars Mir Fontane dropped some new music on this gloomy Thursday. The ‘Still Alive‘ EP is the latest body of work we got from Macaroni Tony. No features, just a whole lotta Mir & production by Kev Rodgers. Following the success of the track, ‘Spooky‘ Mir has given us a six-track EP to bop to during this quarantine!

 

 

Stream Mir Fontane Still Alive EP

 

