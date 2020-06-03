Trina Trashed By Twitter: “Keep These Animals Off The Street”

It looks like another celebrity is in Twitters cross hairs as many people are waking up and seeing Trina trending for all the wrong reasons.

Trina and Trick Daddy got into a debate about the protesting and rioting in Miami. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets.” Trina is facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man” she said, and people ARE FURIOUS.

TRINA…. is now cancelled 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ ! The 2nd part of the video is worst 😩 GO GO GO WHOS NEXT! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/eHsYFWwPn0 — Saiyla Moon 🌙 (@SaiylaMoon_) June 3, 2020

LISTEN: Trina and Trick Daddy have a debate about the protesting and rioting in Miami. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets…” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Mvvld9FJBp — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

Last week, Trina and Khia were trending after a back and forth between the two on social media, and now it looks like people are now understanding what Khia was saying.

I see why Khia kept her foot on Trina neck. pic.twitter.com/KG2O3YYHTi — BLM (@Pikachusei) June 3, 2020

Check out some of peoples responses to Trina’s controversial comments below, what is your take, was Trina wrong for her comments or are people taking what she said the wrong way? Hit us up on social media and let us know!

