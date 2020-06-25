Here Are All Of Your Favorite Rapper Chains Walmart Is Selling For The Low [Photos]

Walmart has some explaining to do.. Your favorite rapper woke up with a surprise that all of there jewelry is being sold on Walmart. Rappers like, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Travis Scott and many many MANY more. We hope Walmart is cutting that check because this is crazy! We know for a fact they recreated Lil Baby’s chain without his consent after the prince of ATL took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

Walmart got me fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) June 22, 2020

Check out the rest of rapper chains being sold on Walmart for the low, below!

