It was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson were pregnant with their second baby girl. The rumors were quickly shot down via tweets from Khloe Kardashian “SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Being a Woman in the limelight, dealing with pregnancy rumors, whether it was true or not, becomes a part of the deal. Sometimes it’s easier to hide the baby bump until they are ready to share with the world themselves. Tricks that have worked are high waisted pants, large purses, oversized coats, big graphic tees, ‘chest up’ photos, and the good ol’ fashion just staying out of the public eye.

Here are a few celebrities who were successfully able to hide their pregnancies starting with the GOAT Beyoncé

Ways Celebrities Hide Their Pregnancies was originally published on kysdc.com