Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored New Boo, Model Denise Bidot [Photos]

Posted June 16, 2020

The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute To LGBTQ+

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

It appears that Lil Wayne‘s quick journey from engaged to single has reversed course yet again. The Young Money honcho is reportedly connected with another curve model, Denise Bidot, who deaded the job of those pesky online sleuths who were attempting to put two and two together after making it IG official.

The New Orleans star and budding radio figure was previously reported to be engaged to Australian-Indian model La’Tecia Thomas. The pair called the whole thing off in May of this year, leading to Thomas following Wayne on social media and the like.

The official announcement of Wayne and Bidot’s union was made by the model via her Instagram story and much like it was with Thomas, the Puerto Rican-Kuwaiti curve model is the only person Wayne follows on Instagram.

As this is a Baes and Baddies segment, we’ve collected some snaps of Denise Bidot via her Instagram page, and the stunning beauty is definitely standing up for the cause via social media as well. Check out those images below.

View this post on Instagram

Hi. I love you all 🧡👋🏽

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

Photo: Getty

Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored New Boo, Model Denise Bidot [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

@savagexfenty ⚡️

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#ad Here to give you a quick update on how my skin is doing since I started integrating the newest @Olay Wrinkle Correction Serum with B3 + Peptides into my skincare routine. Truth is, I couldn’t be happier with this product. My skin is super sensitive and as you can see, rosacea is a tricky condition to manage but I must say, I am in love with how my skin is looking lately! I was feeling myself so I shamelessly took a selfie and decided to share. I love you all. Olay recently announced their Olay Skin Promise stating that none of their advertising images will be retouched and I’m proud to say that this picture shows my real skin, with no filter or retouching!  #Faceanything #myOlay ❤️

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Today was cute. 💕☺️🌴

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Out of office reply: Working on my tan 😜💅🏽

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

10.

