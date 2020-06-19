class of 2020
What Your Favorite Celebrities Would Be Voted In This Year’s Class of 2020 Yearbook

Posted June 19, 2020

Michelle Obama Gives Speech At Bowie State University Commencement

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Have you ever wondered what it would like to attend school with your favorite celebrities? We Have! As we gear up for our No Cap Virtual graduation party, we couldn’t happen to think of what our favorite artists would be known for if they graduated with the class of 2020. Here is a list of 7 celebrities who would make this year’s school yearbook “Most Likely” category. Be sure to tap into our IG live tonight at 7 pm to catch our Virtual Graduation Party hosted by Paris Nicole, DJ Aye Boogie, DJ Bran, and DJ Caution. Special guests include Fivio Foreign, Flip Dinero, Saweetie, Bia, Yo Gotti, and Halle & Chloe.

1. Sweetie- Most Icy

2. Flip Dinero- Most Likely To Want to Be Left Alone

3. Chloe x Halle – Most likely to Flirt

4. Yo Gotti- Most Likely To Run It Up

5. BIA – Most Likely To Be A Cover Girl

6. G Herbo- Most Likely To Be Class Clown

7. Fivio Foreign- Mostly Like To Have The Best Drip

