HomePhotos

Whoa: Meet Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter [Photos]

Posted 30 mins ago

View this post on Instagram

Oh hey @theestallion 😍😍

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Lil Wayne has been the #1 stunna in two different decades. Within those years we watched Weezy grow as an artist, an entrepreneur & a father. His daughter Reginae Carter, is now 21 years old and is beautiful! Time is really flying, it was like yesterday Wayne had a Sweet 16 Party on VH1 for Reginae. Weezy’s little princess has been in the news lately for her on and off relationship with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci.

Listen Live

Check out some pictures of Reginae below!

 

Related: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Whoa: Meet Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day 💋🍫🤎

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Loving this swimsuit from @mattecollection 🥰🥰

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

💙 Fit @fashionnova Fashionnovapartner

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New year 🎊

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

FendiThing is possible 😘

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Imma pretty mf 💋 Bodysuit : @prettylittlething

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

🍂 Ad @fashionnova

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Now playing : Games 👾

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

I can Sea clearly now 🌊

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

18.

19.

20.

Close