WOW: All-Star Ben Simmons Bulked Up During Quarantine! [Photos]

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons has taken this pause on the season to work on his gains. The franchise player has posted some photos on his Instagram and looks significantly bigger.

Now that he has gained some muscle we also hope has been working on his 3-pointers (No, like really work on that). Simmons was off to up and down start this 2020 NBA season as the league was put on pause due to the COVID-19. We hope to have some Sixers playoff basketball soon and see what Simmons is going to do with all that muscle!

