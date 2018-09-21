Mina SayWhat is a Multi-Media Personality who is smart, sexy and cool. She is very outspoken and down to earth. In addition to Boom 103.9, Mina can be heard nationwide on SIRIUS XM The Heat and she also podcasts weekly from her house. Her podcast, appropriately titled “Mina’s House,” can be found on www.MinaSayWhat.com Mina has also been an On-Camera Contributor on Fox 29 Philadelphia since 2014. She is bilingual and has hosted Philly’s Puerto Rican Parade since 2015, which airs on 6ABC in Philly.

Mina grew up in Union City, an impoverished neighborhood in New Jersey, and is the product of a single mother home. Despite their hardships, Mina grew up in a big loving family and developed a strong passion for music, sports, and dance. She was very athletic, playing basketball, volleyball and softball, and graduated Salutatorian from high school. She memorized song lyrics and played video games for fun. She always loved to learn and laugh.

Mina’s career in broadcast begun at the age of 18 while she was a freshman at Syracuse University (SU). She was on-air daily on the school radio station, WJPZ 89.1 and also interned under Ebro Darden at Hot 97 in New York and Hot 107.9 in Syracuse, NY. Mina ended up graduating Cum Laude from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at SU with dual majors in Television, Radio And Film/Political Science and a minor in Music Business.

One week after graduation, Mina started her first official (paying.. lol) job in radio at SIRIUS XM in New York – she was 21! At the age of 25, Mina took her first Morning Show Host position in Philadelphia and woke up the Delaware Valley everyday for 6 years. She was also the voice of the weather for 103.5 The Beat in Miami from 2013 to 2017. In 2018, Mina returned to SIRIUS XM and landed weekends on Boom 103.9 Philly.

When Mina is not on the radio, podcasting, hosting an event, at a concert or speaking at a school, you can find her giving back. She is the founder of “The Power Squad,” an all-female dance team ages 15-23, where Mina serves as a coach and mentor. She works with the Philadelphia 76ers Sixers Youth Foundation and is an ambassador for La Liga Del Barrio kids basketball league. Mina also volunteers at the AWA Animal Shelter in New Jersey. Keep up with what’s happening in #MinasHouse and her world @MinaSayWhat

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: