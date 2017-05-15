WPHI
Paris Nicole, a Richmond, VA native began her career at 16 years old as an intern at a local radio station. This experience and unique exposure ignited her passion for broadcasting and defined her career trajectory. Paris went on to graduate from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Paris is a captivating presence on and off the air who has interviewed some of the hottest stars in the entertainment industry such as Rick Ross, Boris Kodjoe, Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, just to name a few.

Serious about using her talent and influence to impact lives, she also serves as a community advocate with her “Fly Kids Coat Drive,” “Fly for Prom,” and “Fly for School” campaigns.

Paris Nicole is currently the Program Director and Midday Personality on WPHI Hip Hop 103.9 Philly.

